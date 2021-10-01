The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report sales of $5.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.91 billion. The Southern posted sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $61.75. 4,654,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

