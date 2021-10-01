The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.39. 187,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

