Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.4% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded down $4.60 on Friday, reaching $566.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,422. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.01 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $558.78 and its 200 day moving average is $504.95. The company has a market cap of $222.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.50.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

