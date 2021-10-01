Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Thermon Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,846,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after buying an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after purchasing an additional 256,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 93,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,760,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.