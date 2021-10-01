Thomas James Simons Sells 1,000,000 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.85. 1,277,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$472.92 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.95.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

