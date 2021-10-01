Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $141.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Buyout of Germany-based EHG has made Thor the largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer in the world. Acquisition of TiffinHomes has further expanded its existing portfolio and bolstered revenues. These buyouts are providing Thor with attractive long-term growth opportunities and fueling the backlog. Its consolidated backlog of $16.86 billion (as of Jul 31, 2021) offers growth visibility through fiscal 2022 and beyond. The recent acquisition of Airxcel has enhanced Thor’s supply chain business in North America and Europe. The firm’s commitment to deleverage, enhance liquidity profile, increase investors’ value sparks optimism. The RV Industry Association forecasts 2021 industry-wide wholesale shipments to be 577,200 units, up 34% year over year, which bodes well for Thor. Thus, the stock commands a bullish stance..”

THO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Shares of THO opened at $124.88 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

