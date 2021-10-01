thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

