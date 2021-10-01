thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.17.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

