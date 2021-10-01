Tixl Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tixl has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and $196,075.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00102301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00135072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,464.64 or 0.99674828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.27 or 0.06701597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.46 or 0.00740166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

