Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 1,179.9% in September

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,422,800 shares, an increase of 1,179.9% from the August 31st total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,298,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Toro Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Toro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
Toro Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.