Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 1,179.9% in September

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,422,800 shares, an increase of 1,179.9% from the August 31st total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,298,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Toro Energy stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Toro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.