Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.28.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48. Torrid has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Sell-side analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

