Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Shares Down 1%

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4967 per share. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Total Access Communication Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include prepaid and postpaid packages, aircards, handsets, and accessories. It operates through the Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits segments.

