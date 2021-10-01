Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$50.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOU shares. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$43.78. The company had a trading volume of 151,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,635. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.32. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$46.18. The firm has a market cap of C$13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4199998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,833,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$263,308,930.15. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,327.04. Insiders have purchased 18,984 shares of company stock worth $627,670 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.