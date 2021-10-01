Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given Buy Rating at Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

TOU opened at C$44.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.32. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$46.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,833,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$263,308,930.15. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,327.04. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,984 shares of company stock worth $627,670.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

