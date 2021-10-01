TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Down 62.7% in September

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the August 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TPCO stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. TPCO has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRAMF shares. Craig Hallum lowered TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

