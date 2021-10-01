Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 101,569 call options on the company. This is an increase of 900% compared to the average volume of 10,152 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after buying an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

