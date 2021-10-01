Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

TT opened at $172.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

