Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

TGS opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $742.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.51. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.