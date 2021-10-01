Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.100-$7.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of TNL opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

