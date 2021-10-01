Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the August 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TCFF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Trillion Energy International has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Get Trillion Energy International alerts:

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.