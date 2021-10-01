Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the August 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TCFF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Trillion Energy International has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
About Trillion Energy International
