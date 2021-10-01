Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Position Raised by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,020 shares during the quarter. Fore Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Trilogy Metals worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter worth $485,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 980.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 89,821 shares during the period. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,288. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $255.67 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

