Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

TRIN stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $427.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.47.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.92%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

