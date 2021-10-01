Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

WTFC opened at $80.37 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $14,485,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

