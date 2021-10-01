Trust Wallet Token 1-Day Volume Hits $51.58 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $366.46 million and $51.58 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00067227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00106254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00147648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,720.44 or 0.99796753 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.92 or 0.06740020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

