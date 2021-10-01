Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

