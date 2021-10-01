Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 148 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.