Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. Research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

