Truvestments Capital LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMBA stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $169.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.82.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.