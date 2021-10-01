Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.