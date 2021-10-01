Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $406.73 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $437.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

