Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after buying an additional 900,860 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after buying an additional 1,264,046 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 1,222,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

