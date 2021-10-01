Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 368 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $262.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

