Tudor Pickering Reaffirms HOLD Rating for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$43.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.02.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$37.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.57. The firm has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$33.92 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.6700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.51%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

