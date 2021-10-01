Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,284 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 134.71 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

