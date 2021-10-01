Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $63.78 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

