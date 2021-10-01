Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of TWTR opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.