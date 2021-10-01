U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 208.6% in September

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $10.18 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

