Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBER. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,023,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,408,000 after acquiring an additional 231,280 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 59,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

