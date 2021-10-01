UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NEXXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

NEXXY opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.76. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

