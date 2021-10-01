UBS Group Upgrades Kraton (NYSE:KRA) to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $46.50 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.44. Kraton has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. Analysts predict that Kraton will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kraton by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Kraton by 110,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 158,257 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kraton by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.