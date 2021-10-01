UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of UFP Industries worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $7,838,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $7,594,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

