UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 98,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,195,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,019,000 after purchasing an additional 172,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:UGI opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

