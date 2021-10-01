Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.14. Approximately 10,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 568,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.
Several research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.
In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
