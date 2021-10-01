Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.14. Approximately 10,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 568,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Several research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

