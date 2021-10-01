Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,767. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.