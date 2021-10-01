Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Unico American as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNAM stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.14. Unico American has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 53.44% and a negative net margin of 53.64%.

About Unico American

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

