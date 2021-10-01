Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,293 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $25.14 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UIS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

