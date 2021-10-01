United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000.

Shares of UNG opened at $20.16 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

