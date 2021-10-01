Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of UPWK opened at $45.03 on Thursday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

