Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,281,000 after buying an additional 190,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,493,000 after buying an additional 212,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 227,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

