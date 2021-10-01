Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to announce $313.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.84 million and the highest is $320.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Stephens cut their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.